1945—2018
James Peter Summers, age 72, of Calistoga passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2018. The son of Gerald and Dorothy (Brigham) Summers, Jim was born in Sabetha, Kansas on September 8, 1945. Jim graduated from Wichita State University; shortly thereafter, he headed to San Francisco where he earned his MBA from the University of San Francisco. He began a career in the banking industry, where he met his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Mazzola whom he married in 1991.
In the early 80’s, Jim fell in love with Napa and Sonoma Valley. True to his Midwestern roots, he knew the only way to guarantee lifelong residency in such a beautiful area was to buy land there. In 1987, Jim purchased a 28-acre vineyard in Knight’s Valley, and contemplated leaving the banking community to grow and sell wine grapes. With the support of his loving wife and friends, Jim harvested and bottled the first vintage of Summers Ranch Merlot in 1992.
In 1995, Summers Ranch became a permanent home for Jim and Beth. and their 2-year old daughter Andriana. Recognizing that his dream was to create great wine, Jim and Beth purchased a winery and vineyard on Tubbs Lane in Calistoga, California. Named in honor of their daughter, Villa Andriana became the business hub of Summers Estate Wines. Jim worked passionately and tirelessly to make his dream come true. Jim’s larger-than-life, and contagious cheerful personality created instant friendships and fans wherever he went. He was highly active in the Calistoga Vintners and Growers community, and a devoted basketball fan for the Wichita State University Shockers.
Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife Beth, cherished daughter Andriana, brothers Gary (Sylvia), Jeri (Janice), Jon (Janet), Kirk (Stefni), and a large extended family including close cousins, Cass Schorsch, Pam Ukele, Paula (Allan) Miller, Pam Howard Ukele, Lee Fred Ukele. Jim was no less a Mazzola than Beth, and he is survived by his mother-in-law Emma, brothers-in-law Nick, Tom (Nance), Bob (Liliana), and Tim (Beth). His family also includes many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father Gerald, mother Dorothy, younger brother Kim, cousins Stephen Ukele, Carmen Ukele, and Marlee Ukele, Father-in Law Nicholas Mazzola, and nephew Ryan Mazzola.
A memorial service and celebration of Jim’s life will be held on September 8, 2018 at 1 P.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Calistoga CA.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Calistoga Boys and Girls Club, Wichita State University, Shocker Athletics, or the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas.