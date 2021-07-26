James R. McCaughey

James Ralph McCaughey passed away on July 2, 2021, in Walnut Creek, CA at the age of 91. He is survived by his children James (Kimberly) McCaughey, David McCaughey and Maureen McCaughey Fix and grandchildren Sara McCaughey and Anthony Fix. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Louise (2005), his son Paul (2020) and his Son-in-Law Paul Fix (2015).

James was born on August 24, 1929, in Butte MT. In his opinion, there was no better place to grow up than Butte. It was a diverse, colorful mining town where people looked out for and supported one another. It was the place where many beautiful memories were made and the backdrop for most of his favorite stories. His family including his cousins, the children of Ralph and Jeanie McCaughey, and his many friends from Butte always remained close to his heart and he never forgot where he came from.

Jim was a gifted athlete and a proud inductee into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame. In High School he earned All- State honors in Football and Basketball and he played on several award-winning American Legion baseball teams. He graduated from Boys Central High School and Gonzaga University where he played both basketball and baseball all four years. He remained a committed supporter of Gonzaga his entire life.