James R. McCaughey

James Ralph McCaughey passed away on July 2, 2021, in Walnut Creek, CA at the age of 91. He is survived by his children James (Kimberly) McCaughey, David McCaughey and Maureen McCaughey Fix and grandchildren Sara McCaughey and Anthony Fix. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Louise (2005), his son Paul (2020) and his Son-in-Law Paul Fix (2015).
James was born on August 24, 1929, in Butte MT. In his opinion, there was no better place to grow up than Butte. It was a diverse, colorful mining town where people looked out for and supported one another. It was the place where many beautiful memories were made and the backdrop for most of his favorite stories. His family including his cousins, the children of Ralph and Jeanie McCaughey, and his many friends from Butte always remained close to his heart and he never forgot where he came from.
Jim was a gifted athlete and a proud inductee into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame. In High School he earned All- State honors in Football and Basketball and he played on several award-winning American Legion baseball teams. He graduated from Boys Central High School and Gonzaga University where he played both basketball and baseball all four years. He remained a committed supporter of Gonzaga his entire life.
After College, Jim married longtime sweetheart, Louise (Smyth) in 1951. He served in the US Army for a few years and then went to work for Kaiser Steel in Oakland, California. Eventually he and Louise settled in Walnut Creek, CA where they raised their family. After a 36 year career at Kaiser Steel, Jim retired as Vice President of Sales. He then moved to Napa where he worked as General Manager of the Napa Pipe operation of Oregon Steel.
Jim and his wife Louise were blessed with many friends. They enjoyed good times, golf games, bridge clubs, road trips and so much more with their friends from St. John Vianney, Kaiser Steel, Silverado and of course their beloved Bay Area “Butte Group”. We are comforted by the belief that Jim has now been reunited with his family and friends who have gone before him.
Those wishing to make donations can direct them to: Support for Faculty Development at Butte Central Foundation, 9 South Idaho St. Butte, MT 59701