James Simon Blum

1932—2020

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of James Blum. Born January 25, 1932 in Nashwauk, MN; served in the US Army during the Korean War; married Peggy Martin in June 1956; graduated in 1958 from University of MN, Duluth.

A move to Contra Costa County, California in 1958 to put down roots and raise a family was the start of a new adventure. Jim embarked on a career as a real estate appraiser for the county, then for the Veteran’s Administration, then for the National Park Service. After retiring from the NPS, he continued his passion for real estate as an independent appraiser and advising family and friends on the changing scope of real estate investment.

He enjoyed travel, the outdoors, good food, good music, a good glass of wine with friends, a playful sense of humor and sharing all of that with his family. He was a collector, a dreamer, and a wonderful storyteller; he will be missed but his stories will live on. Jim was a powerful example of how to live life and how to leave life, all on one’s own terms, and we are immensely grateful for his love and support.