James Valva

1958 - 2020

Jim passed away at home with his family. Jim had many talents. He could do anything, there were some things he just hadn't done yet. Hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle were some of the things he loved. Spending time with his family was important to him

He left behind wife, Sandra Valva. Son, Jimmy/Susie Valva. Daughters Sheree/Kevin Moorhead, and Genna Bowling. Best son and daughters ever. Grandchildren, who he loved and adored, Trey Sanderlin, Kinley and Collyns Moorhead. Sister, Julaine Taylor and brother Joe Valva. Many nieces and nephew. And lots of friends who he was loved by all. Thanks to Allied Propane, family and friends for all your support.

Please donate to the Leukemia Fountain. As Jim would say “Bye for now”