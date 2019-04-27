1947–2019
James Wells (Jim) passed away peacefully at age 71 on March 30, 2019.
Jim was born in Berkeley, CA to Dorothy and Thedrick Sterling (Fred) Wells on May 3, 1947. He graduated from Napa High school in 1965. He worked in the plumbing and sales department for 29 years.
He was a devoted father, a loving grandfather, and a good friend. He lived a full life with the ups and downs, the good, bad, and ugly. A lot of good times and memories.
Jim was known and loved by many for his sense of humor. No matter what the situation or how bad things got he always seemed to find a way to see humor in it. He enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with friends and family. He loved the outdoors. He cherished his time spent with his granddaughter and watching her grow.
He loved watching football and was a die-hard 49ers fan. He also loved watching the Giants baseball games with his dear friend Pam Henning, and was always up for watching a good movie any time of the day.
Jim is survived by his daughter Kimberly Naslund and his granddaughter Morgan Jean Naslund of Napa; his stepmother Jutta Wells and step sister Evelyn Wells both of Colorado Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Michele Merritt Wells.
Jim loved his family and friends and he made the best of his days however he could. For my dad you will be missed, but I know you’ re at peace in a better place.
Many thanks to The Springs of Napa and their staff for providing the special place he called home.
A celebration of life will be held in his memory on May 4, 2019 from 2-4pm at The Springs of Napa, 3460 Villa Lane, for friends and family to gather and share memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.