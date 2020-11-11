Jan DeVolder

1944—2020

On Friday, November 6, 2020, loving husband, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, died at the age of 75.

Jan was born on December 3, 1944 in Moline, Illinois to Julian “Sleny” and Hazel DeVolder. He went on to graduate from Rock Island High School in 1962. He served in USAF from 1965 to 1969 at Little Rock Air Force Base in Little Rock, AR. Upon completion of his military duties, Jan received his BS and MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas in 1974. He had a career selling accounting software for over 15 years. His career took him from Texas, to Arkansas and to California where he met and married Judith (Wilbur) Hoffman on May 25, 1991.

Early in their marriage Jan and Judy moved to Napa Valley where they developed a passion for fine wines and Jan for cooking. They both enjoyed hosting dinners for family and friends. An avid fisherman and camping enthusiast, he spent time discovering and enjoying the beauty of California. Most of his life Jan was an enthusiastic fan of the Sport of Kings (horse racing). He also loved to restore and refinish furniture and antiques. He was known for his quick wit, great storytelling, mischievous smile and generous kind spirit.