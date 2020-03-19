Jan Gorham-Mills

1952—2020

Jan ended the earthly chapter of her journey on February 8th after a long illness. Her journey began at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa California on May 31 of 1952. She was born to parents Walter J. Gotham and Alice K. Gotham who predeceased her.

Jan attended Napa schools and graduated from Napa High class of 1970. She loved animals, was a Girl-Scout and developed a love for reading that continued throughout her life. She married the love of her life, Arvin Mills in May of 1974.

Jan is survived by Arvin, her son Cameron Mills, daughter Amber Carlson (David), her granddaughter Alice Carlson, brother Jim Gotham, nephew Steven Gotham, niece Laurie Gotham and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Jan is also survived by life long friends Beverly, Lora, Mary and Sandy. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Napa County Library of the Alzheimers organization of your choice in her name.