1941—2019
Jane A Braddock, 77, joined our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after suffering from a long term illness. Jane was born in Philadelphia, PA to Daniel and Jane Silber in 1941. She resided in New Jersey until the mid 1960’s, then she packed her and her young son’s bags and moved to Vallejo, CA. That is where she spent most of her adult life, until moving to the memory care at Meadows of Napa Valley where she received loving care from the staff.
She was a devoted Lutheran. She brought religion into her son’s life and later in life she started taking her grandchildren to Sunday School with her.
She enjoyed camping, line dancing, tennis, many crafts, and being with family and her animals.
She rarely missed a sporting event of her grandchildren. She attended their soccer, baseball, basketball, volleyball games, track meets and auto racing events. She was known to have a camera and video recorder at these events to record the memories.
She also was always excited to go to amusement parks, waterslides, or rafting with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother John Silber, sisters Daneen Peterson and Norma Strauss. Her only son Doug (Terry) Braddock, grandchildren Mariah Braddock and Doug Braddock Jr. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3521 Linda Vista, Napa, at 1:00, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John’s Lutheran Church.