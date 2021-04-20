Jane M Snowden

1926 - 2021

Jane as born and raised in Trenton New Jersey.She was a University of Pennsylvania graduate. She married the love of her life and moved to Napa in 1951.

Jane was a faithful wife, a kind, loving mother who raised "four wonderful boys" according to her. When her sons were older, she began working and had multiple long-term occupations; Kaiser hospital laboratory technician, Christian Brothers winery lab technician and as an Ombudsman for the Bay Area Agency on Aging. After serving Napa's elderly and their families for 30 years she decided to retire at the age of 90. Jane was very active in the Saint Mary's Episcopal Church alter guild for many years.

She is preceded in death by her sister Geraldine, husband Hobart (Red) and grandson David. She leaves a family of four sons, 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She loved flowers, all animals and the grandeur of nature

Family will be holding a private service.

In lieu of flowers, please plant some flowers in your yard and when they bloom you can think of Jane.