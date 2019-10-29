1943—2019
Jane Murphy, 76, passed away on October 6th after a long battle with cancer. Jane was born on September 21, 1943 in Carpinteria, CA to Rosalio Caudillo and Mary Lou Razo, and was one of six children. She moved from Ukiah to St. Helena in 1970, later moved to Napa and then Placer County. During her life, Jane was a wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother. She worked as a secretary, small business owner and an escrow officer. Jane loved music and going to concerts. She often sang and danced to her favorite tunes. She enjoyed playing billiards, mah jong, travel and was a dedicated fan of the San Francisco Giants.
You have free articles remaining.
Jane is survived by her daughter Meredith Crawford of San Francisco, her son Jon Crawford and daughter in law Carol Crawford of Napa as well as her “prince” grandson Rennick Crawford and her “princess” granddaughter Blair Crawford whom she “loved to the moon and back”. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Murphy and her brothers Ron and Bob. At her request there will be no services.
Her family would like to thank Paul Oseso and his staff at Aegis Living of Napa for their care and compassion.