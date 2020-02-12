Janet E. Davis

1943—2020
Janet E. (Ferguson) Davis of Lake Berryessa passed away unexpectedly in her sleep January 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Janet was born April 13, 1943 to Margaret and William Ferguson of Oregon. She was the youngest and last survivor of their 8 children.
Janet and her late husband Jim Davis raised three sons, Bill, Lee and Jimmy. Together Jim and Janet spent their lives on the backs of horses whether it was working on the cattle ranch or competing together in team pennings or other horse events. Janet spent many years traveling to horse shows to compete in Western Pleasure and Trail Courses where she won many competitions all while raising a family, working and helping run the ranch.
In her early years her first job was as a draftsman for the US Forest Service in Yreka, Ca. They later moved to Napa County where she continued to train horses and became a Livestock Brand Inspector. She was a Brand Inspector for Napa, Solano, Yolo and Lake Counties. She retired after 20+ years of service.
You have free articles remaining.
Janet is preceded in death by her loving husband James L. Davis (9-26-2011). She is survived by her sons Bill (Sandy), Lee (Melissa), Jimmy (Pam), 9 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of life at the Pope Valley Farm Center on April 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm.