Janet Irene Francis

3 children later, Marc was drafted into the Air Force (where the 4th child and their only son Wallace was born), and her 3rd daughter developed a brain tumor which required surgery. She recovered.

The family returned to Salt Lake City but Marc’s practice did not return. The family eventually relocated to Napa, California where Janet spent the remainder 48 years raising her children with her husband Marc & living out the remainder of her life. She worked as a nursing home administrator for many years and taught vocational classes at Napa High. She volunteered on the Napa Swim Club as well.

Janet is survived by her 4 children Josephine, Theresa, Jacqueline, Wallace & her 5 grand children; Sarah 27, Mark 25, Bailey 19, Samantha 6 & Christian 6. Janet was the type of person that would laugh when her own toddler daughter completely emptied the linen closet onto the ground & then she would take a picture because it was “ too cute”, or she would lay on the ground and play with her grand children.

She started running marathons at age 55 & ran for Napa City Council because she wanted to preserve what was great about Napa. She battled Breast cancer and soundly defeated it.