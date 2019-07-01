Janet L Gale

1921—2019
Jan Gale, a thirty year resident of the Napa Valley, except for the past five years while in assisted living in Walnut Creek, passed peacefully May 26th. She grew up in north Berkeley, then moved to north Oakland where she lived for thirty years with husband Phil Gale. They brought up three boys; Phil, Andy and Tim. She then moved from North Oakland to a new home in Napa on Hoffman Lane in 1983. Jan and Phil celebrated seventy-six years of marriage in 2018. She leaves two surviving sons, Phil (who lives in her childhood neighborhood in Berkeley) and Tim (in St. Helens, OR). She had a very long and full life with interests in her home in the Napa Valley, family around central California and her passions of gardening.