1946—2019
Janet Marie Rodriguez (KILLIAN) (PELLEGRINO) died peacefully on December 9th in Roseville, CA at the age of 73.
Janet is survived by her husband, Jose “Butch” Rodriguez of Browns Valley; daughter Frances Pellegrino Myatt and her husband Mike of Sacramento; daughter Sabrina Pellegrino De Caprio and her husband Antonio of Italy; brother Jim Killian of Clear Lake; brother Bill Killian and his wife Ginny of Redding; and multiple grandchildren.
Janet was born on May 2, 1946 in Vallejo, CA to Fenn and Betty Killian. She graduated from Napa High School in 1964. She attended Cosmetology School in Napa and worked as a hair stylist for 13 years at Cut and Curl, Haircrafters, and other Napa salons. She later shifted to retail and worked for McCaulou’s department store and Walmart. After moving to Roseville, CA, she continued to work for Walmart until she retired in 2011.
While in Roseville she met and married Jose “Butch” Rodriguez in 2014. Butch was the love of her life, and she was lucky to have been brought into his wonderful group of family and friends.
In Napa, Janet volunteered 100’s of hours (PTA president, Room Mom, etc) at Vichy Elementary School where both of her daughters attended school. Janet played the violin in high school where she played in the Symphony. She was a Napa Valley Symphony season ticket holder for many years, and her children fondly remember attending symphony concerts with their mom. She was also a supporter of the Chamber Music Society in Napa. She was a member of St. John the Baptist church where she sang in the choir. After she moved to Roseville she became a member of the Red Hat Society and sang in the choir at Diamond K Estates where she lived for 15 years before moving to Browns Valley, CA with her husband.
She will be remembered for her love of music and her fun-loving and caring spirit.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th at the Almond Tree Grill and Lounge in Roseville, at 3:00PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Janet’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Napa Valley Symphony. Condolences can be sent to fpmyatt@gmail.com. The family would like to thank Kaiser Permanente Roseville for their efforts and care for Janet during her last days of life.