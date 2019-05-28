1943—2019
Janet Renee Freshour Schiefferly was born on June 15, 1943, to Terry and Theresa Freshour in Stockton, California. Janet passed on May 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and ready to join her husband Gerald Leon Schiefferly in peace.
Janet was raised in Stockton, California, and frequently worked in her family’s produce and grocery business. She graduated from high school in Linden, after already dating the love of her life, Jerry, as high school sweethearts. Jan and Jerry met, as Jerry’s sister was Janet’s best friend and he was the handsome older brother that lived down the country lane and they married on September 3, 1961.
Shortly thereafter Jerry was drafted and together they moved to Washington DC, and Janet began working for the Pentagon as a typist. When Jerry was honorably discharged they moved back to California where they bought a grocery store in Sutter Creek, California.
In February of 1964, Jerry and Janet had their first child, Lisa Renee Schiefferly (Paul) and together they moved to Vallejo where Janet took a position with Solano County Social Services and Jerry worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. Janet worked and served many women in her role at the Social Services Agency and would continue to promote health, welfare and services that would benefit women and their families throughout her life.
In 1968 they moved to Napa and shortly thereafter, Jerry and Janet had their son, Gerald Matthew Schiefferly. Janet began to work in the insurance field and became an Independent Agent with a successful client base with Sanders, Jacobs, Cassayre and Griffin Insurance Agency in Napa. As a successful business woman, Janet was actively participating and served a number of officer roles, including President for Soroptomist International. Janet was also active in the Women’s Guild at St. Apollinaris Church. In 1993 Janet left her long time position took her book of business and joined as employee #3 to help Lisa and Matt start Paul Hanson Partners where she retired in 2013.
Janet loved to bowl and started in a women’s league and couples league at Bel Aire and then Napa Bowl from 1970 to this last winter. Jerry and Jan could be found for years every Friday night laughing with friends and family with Jan, often the prankster and gambler, on who would have the best roll of the night. If you knew Jan, you also knew her common ask was, “hey, wanna join a bowling league?” In addition to bowling Jan loved to quilt and spent many hours sewing and participating in the Napa Valley Quilters.
As they both retired, Janet and Jerry traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, but really enjoyed being home, more than travel if it involved spending time with their eight grandchildren, and more recently two great grandchildren.
Janet was a woman who successfully managed a career and family, and had a marvelous time doing it. She loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed being social. She often was found as a leader and promoter of women in several non profit organizations throughout her life, but most of all she loved Jerry and in recent years had missed him terribly where she now joins him in peace doing what they loved together most, spending time with friends and family.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Lisa and husband Marvin Paul, of Napa, her son Matt Schiefferly and wife Shannon O’Shaughnessy of Napa, her grandchildren, Curtis Paul and his wife, Renee Reed and their sons Kayden and Braxton, Ryan Paul, Madison Paul, Jacqueline Paul, Natalie Schiefferly, Owen Schiefferly, Jack Ryan and Sean Ryan.
Please join Janet’s family in loving memory at a rosary prayer service to be held at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home at 1975 Main Street, Napa, CA on Friday May 31st at 6:30pm, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church 3700 Lassen Street, Napa, CA on Saturday June 1st at 11am, followed by burial at Tulocay Cemetery 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Join a celebration of Janet’s life with her family at 3091 Vichy Ave, Napa, CA 94559 immediately following the burial.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.