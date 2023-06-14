AMERICAN CANYON - Janette Marie Brunn passed away on June 8, 2023, in American Canyon, CA, at the age of 76, after a several-year battle with dementia.

Janette was born on April 2, 1947, to June and Russell Cole of Napa, CA. She was raised in Napa and graduated from Napa High School in 1965. She was a majorette in high school and was also an accomplished drummer, performing with local dance bands regularly. She attended Heald's Business College in Sacramento, and worked briefly at Travis Air Force Base. She married William G. George, Jr. in 1967, and they had one child before divorcing.

Janette married a second time, to Gary A. Brunn, on December 30, 1978, and they separated in 1994.

Janette struggled with chronic health issues for most of her adult life and, as a result, lead a very simplistic and private lifestyle. She was kind-hearted, friendly and often made acquaintances wherever she went. She was greatly loved by her family, and well-liked by others who had the opportunity to spend time with her.

Janette was preceded in death by her mother and father (June/Russell Cole), and her first grandson (Patrick R. Shaw). She is survived by her daughter, Mary Shaw; son-in-law, Tim Shaw; and grandson, Steven Shaw.

Janette will be laid to rest at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa. Burial will be private.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.