NAPA - Janice Gosling McKenzie passed away gracefully at her home on April 1, 2023, almost reaching her 97th birthday. She was well read, quick witted, and enjoyed dining out in Napa. She lived a long life full of memories.

Her life began on April 28, 1926, when she was born to George Gosling and Doris Clark at her Grandmother Gosling's home in Vallejo. When she was 9-year-old, her father became the superintendent of the Napa County Infirmary on Old Sonoma Road, and the family moved onto the property. She attended Napa High School, was a Worthy Advisor for the Rainbow Girls, and graduated Napa High class of '43.

After graduation, she followed in her mother's footsteps by attending the College of the Pacific (COP), now University of the Pacific, and becoming a member of the sorority house Alpha Theta Tau. She worked as House Manager for her sorority to reduce living costs and graduated in just three years because her father was afraid they would run out of money.

While at COP, Janice ran for Student Body President and proudly won. In addition, she was selected as a member of "Who's Who" where "members are selected by the Dean of Women and the Dean of Men together with other students. In this way, it is felt that both the faculty and the students have a voice in conferring this honor."

After graduating college, she taught for one year at Shearer Elementary in Napa before marrying the son of a local Monticello family and the love of her life, Albert "Sandy" McKenzie, on June 29, 1947.

After they married, Janice and Sandy lived in Monticello. Janice taught in a classroom full of students spanning 4 grade levels before staying home with the first of their four children, Ann. Later, three boys followed - William (Alec), John, and David. Sandy and Janice moved their family to Napa in 1956, when Monticello was leveled and flooded by the government to create Lake Berryessa.

Janice and Sandy were married for 59 years and belonged to the Napa Valley and Silverado Country Clubs for more than 40 years. Playing golf until she was 79, she and Sandy could be seen enjoying life to the fullest on beautiful courses around the world. Her best handicap was 17.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers: George and John Gosling; as well as two of her children: Ann and John. She leaves behind a legacy of family who will miss her greatly: two sons and their wives, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and loved ones.

Janice will be buried at the Monticello Cemetery in Spanish Flat near Lake Berryessa. Both Janice and Sandy came from pioneering families of the town of Monticello and have parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and extended family members buried there.

In lieu of a formal gathering held in her memory, family and friends celebrated Janice on her 90th birthday where she was able to enjoy the pleasure of everyone's company.