NAPA - Janice "Jan" Ilene Schweitz, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous, yearlong battle with Ovarian Cancer. Jan was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Jan always put others first and built lasting connections with many people throughout her lifetime.

Jan was born on March 16, 1954, to her loving parents, Robert and Lillian (Lundy) Munro in Martinez, CA. Jan had a wonderful childhood growing up in San Mateo with her brothers, Steve and Jerry. Jan married her husband, Curt Schweitz in 1978, and raised their two sons, Matthew and Anthony. Jan and Curt divorced, but remained close and were dedicated parents to their two sons.

Throughout Jan's life she lived in the Bay Area, moving to Napa in the early 1990s to be closer to her Father. Jan's family has a long history in the Napa Valley going back to the early 1800s, including the Hoover, Brooks, Lundy and Munro families.

Throughout Jan's career she worked in various industries including property management, pharmaceutical sales, in various office management and administrative roles. Her final and most rewarding career phase was working for the Department of Rehabilitation, by helping to administer much needed resources to individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

Beyond Jan's career, she always focused on surrounding herself with the ones she loved including her children, family, and friends. Jan built incredible friendships, many of those lasting for decades. Both of her sons attended Vintage High School in Napa, where they were on the wrestling team. Jan loved to attend their wrestling events, and volunteered in support her son's teams and schools. She started strong friendships with other wrestling team moms which have continued to this day.

Jan's loved traveling with family and friends, Cajun dancing, biking and walking along the Napa Valley Vine Trail near her home with friends, Zumba and generally staying active and social.

Jan is survived by her children: Matthew Schweitz and his husband Jason, Anthony Schweitz and his wife Tay, with their two children: Jameson and Jeremiah; as well as her siblings: Steve Munro, Jerry Munro and his wife, Maureen; and the extended, Munro and Schweitz families.

A celebration of life will be held at the Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home in Napa on Oct. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Jan's honor.