1941—2019
Janice Louise Robertson—educator, mother, wife, friend—died of cancer on September 11, 2019 in Napa, California. Throughout her struggle with cancer Janice was determined to live a full life with those she loved.
Born in Napa, California, on November 19, 1941 the oldest daughter of Richard and Doris Murphy, she was later adopted by her mother’s second husband and beloved father, Wayne Desnoyer. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Robertson, daughters Elizabeth Crocker, Madison Crocker, and Deborah Burley, six grandchildren—Jennifer McCready, Ron Burley, Nicole Palmer, Tama Burley, Alejandra Acosta, and Ana Acosta and seven great grandchildren—Makenzie, Kristine, Kaitlyn, Sophie, Serenity, Logan, and Jayden, and Step Daughters—Brenda Robertson and Michelle Kenny.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia Renait, and her first husband, Lawrence Crocker
You have free articles remaining.
In 2004 Janice reconnected with her Napa High School sweetheart, Stephen Robertson, and they were married in June 2005 . During their years of marriage, they enjoyed travels throughout California and Europe and socializing with family and friends.
Janice’s passions included literature, faith, nature, and travel. She was an avid reader and completed a bachelor’s degree from the Hutchins School of Liberal Studies at Sonoma State in May 1993 and a teaching credential in 1995. Her teaching career included preschool education in Napa and kindergarten at Tara Hills Elementary in San Pablo. Janice was an active lifelong member of St. Mary’s Episcopal church in Napa California. Through her faith she met the Sisters of the Transfiguration while working at St. Dorothy’s Rest Summer Camp and was received as an Associate of the Community on Dec. 7, 1968. She celebrated her 50th anniversary as an associate last year. Janice was a member of Contra Costa Retired Teachers Association, the Association of University Women, and Napa Police Historical Society. She passed her love of literature on to her daughters and grandchildren.
We wish her peace and love as she passes from this world to the next and know that in our hearts she remains with us.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Napa