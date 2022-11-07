Janice Peterson Wright passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on November 1, 2022, at her home of 40 years in Napa, California. Jan was 86 years old and had a heart full of love. Jan was born in the Scandinavian fishing town of Ballard, Washington, the daughter of Esther and Edwin, and grew up with her two brothers, Jim and Jay. Jan attended Ballard High School and went on to study at the University of Washington. During that time she met her husband George, also a Washington Husky and avid skier, on an amazing winter night while they were both working at the Sun Valley Ski Resort. After marrying, Jan and George settled in Hillsborough, California, where their two sons, George IV and Christopher, spent their formative years. They then moved to Napa after George III was offered a job promotion with Paine Webber - where Chris later worked. Jan worked as a travel consultant and was an amazing mother to George and Chris. The Wright family raised Christmas trees in the land behind their Napa home, and Jan had many pets - most notably her beloved pot-bellied pig Stormin' Norman.

Jan is survived by her three bright and beautiful granddaughters: twins, Elizabeth and Courtney (26), and Morgan (19), who called her Nama, her daughter-in-law, Jeanie, and many friends who were like family to her.

Jan was so proud of her family's accomplishments in medicine, engineering, and business - none of which would have been possible without her encouragement and support. Jan's sense of humor carried her through many difficult times. We consider Jan like one of the beautiful oak trees that surrounded her Napa home - never toppling despite the many storms. Jan brought love and laughter to all who knew her, and her memory will forever keep us all strong.

Jan will be laid to rest, alongside her husband, George III, and two sons, George IV and Chris, at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 1917 3rd Street in Napa. A livestream of the service will be available at stmarysnapa.org/memorials. Donations in memory of Jan can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the UCSF Lung Transplant Program, the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or any charity of your choice.