Janis C Carroll

Janis Carroll unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke last week. Both sons were by her side as she transitioned peacefully.

Born to Harold & Montene Thompson, Janis married Roy Rogers and later Charles Klawitter. She raised her two boys in Napa, running downtown gift store "The Hollow Reed" before starting a payroll business. After moving to Oregon, she continued bookkeeping and being a vibrant addition to local community.

Janis loved music and was often first on the dance floor. She also loved cooking & sharing delicious food, typically alongside stories & laughter. She was an avid craftsperson with a handful projects going at all times.

She is survived by sisters Margie Gritton & Amy Tilghman, sons Sam Rogers & John Klawitter, nieces Laura Ayers & Joan Harmon, stepsisters Claudette Daily & Paulette Carson, and many friends & family who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Janis's life will be held next April 30th in Silverton Oregon. Email janisparty@sam-rogers.com for details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.