Jared Nathaniel Bird of Anchorage, Alaska passed away on July 22, 2022, fighting the Moose Fire in Salmon, ID, for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service while co-piloting ROTAK's CH47D Helicopter.

Jared was an amazing helicopter pilot. He started his career in Alaska as a flight instructor before moving on to become a tour and utility pilot. Jared worked for Alyeska Helicopters and Alpha Aviation prior to ROTAK Helicopter Services.

Before becoming a pilot, Jared had an eight-year career with the United States Army, where he served first as an infantry paratrooper in Iraq. Later, he became a mountaineering recovery supervisor for the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command based in Hawaii and deployed throughout Southeast Asia.

It's impossible to boil Jared's love of life down to a list of attributes and hobbies. His positive attitude and good humor were infectious to everyone he met. When Jared was not flying helicopters, he was always trying to get the most out of every day by skiing, hiking, playing Frisbee golf and living life outdoors as much as possible. He loved spending time with his wife Jordan, and friends, riding his motorcycle, building things in the garage, trying new hobbies and learning new things. Jared was always looking out of others; he would hold the door open for everyone, help a stranger change a tire and make sure everybody had a burger before grabbing one off the grill for himself.

Jared's life leaves a gaping hole in the community he left behind. His attitude, big smile and genuine love for aviation will continue to give us all something to strive for.

He is survived by his wife, Jordan Bird; and his dogs: Ernie and Watson; his sisters: Nastassia Bird and Sarah Michalek; and Sarah's daughters: Charlotte and Emmy; his father, Arthur Bird and his wife Gina Bird; his mother, Stacie Truitt-Rasmusen and her husband Kim Rasmusen; and the many, many friends, family members, acquaintances, and people he met at a bar one time whose lives were all impacted by their brief interaction with such an incredible man.

We will never forget his red beard, heart of gold and love for the band Tool.