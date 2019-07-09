1980—2019
Jason was born on August 7, 1980 in Napa, CA and passed away on June 29, 2019 following a valiant battle with cancer. From an early age Jason was enthralled by the who, what, when, where, why and how of things. This curiosity spurred his lifelong love of reading. Having lost vision in one eye as a child, and knowing his other eye was at risk, Jason read constantly and developed a keen interest and knowledge base in all things history; especially American history. These interests eventually culminated in his career choice as an investigator for The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) branch of the government.
Jason had a love of music and singing, and as a teenager, his warm tenor voice brought him the opportunity to perform in places throughout the United States. Jason loved to laugh, and his quick, dry sense of humor could bring levity to just about any situation, and would often lighten the mood with his coworkers when the realities of their jobs weighed them down.
Jason lived his life with perseverance, courage, and compassion for all, with a fierce love for his family and friends. No greater legacy could he leave.
Jason is survived by his wife, Tanya and their children, Sydney, Savannah, and Jaxson of Henderson, NV. He is also survived by his parents, Darryl Dunn and Paula Dunn; his brothers, Jared (Trisha) Dunn and Joel Dunn, Boone Dunn (nephew), Neil Schafer (uncle), Marilyn Schafer (aunt), Nancy Abruzzini (aunt), and cousins, Don and Ken Schafer. Jason also leaves behind many beloved friends and numerous other family members across the United States. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Marvin and Dorothy Schafer, Les and Pauline Dunn and his uncle, Wayne Schafer.
There will be a viewing on Friday, July 12th at 7 pm at Tulocay Chapel at 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa, CA. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am at the LDS Church located at 2590 Trower Ave., Napa, CA. Burial will be private.