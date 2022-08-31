Jason Russell Burr

1974 - 2022

With great sadness, our family announces the death of Jason Burr on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Sacramento, CA. Jason was 48 years old and succumbed to late-stage cancer.

Jason grew up in St. Helena and was known for his kindness, great smile, his contagious enthusiasm, and love of life. He continually welcomed friends from school and St. Helena to the family's home on Oak Avenue. Jason attended Foothills Elementary, PUC Prep in Angwin, school in Villars Switzerland, and Colorado State University. Always active in sports, his passions were water and snow skiing. He excelled at both in his younger years and became a ski instructor during college.

Jason is survived by his mother, Francesca Burr; his brother, Alexander Burr; his aunt, Christina Rehngren Shuey (Gary Shuey ); his cousins: Kelsi McCoy-Wilson (Randy Wilson), Jacqueline McCoy (Tyler Carpenter), Brogan McCoy; and the Burr/Smoak family; and many other extended family members. Jason was predeceased in death by his father, Harrison Russell Burr; and his grandparents, Richard and Betty Rehngren of Angwin, CA; who loved and adored both their grandsons, Jason and Alexander.

During much of his adult life, Jason suffered from mental illness and it deeply affected his health and his family. Our hearts are sad but we know he is at peace and no longer suffering. Please know that he rests in a place of refreshment, light and peace and he will always be in our hearts and prayers. Finally, may Jason's passing shed awareness on the issues faced by those suffering with mental health diseases and the families and friends that love and lose them.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you contribute, in Jason's memory, to a mental health provider of your choice.

Jason will be placed with his father and grandparents during a private burial for family and close friends at St. Helena Cemetery on September 1, 2022.