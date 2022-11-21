Jaye was born at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, and was always proud that his birth certificate was signed by Alta Bates herself. His love of travel and adventure was instilled in him at an early age by his uncle Sterling Doughty. Jaye served in the US Navy and traveled extensively. One of his favorite stories, among many, was how he and his Uncle Sterling were initiated into the Masai Tribe during their travels through Africa. Jaye was an avid road cyclist and rode his bike across Canada in the early 1970s. He traversed many miles on his bike, including multiple completions of the Markleeville Death Ride. For many years Jaye worked as an electrician in the valley and was a fixture at the J Farm on Dry Creek Road. In 2012, he moved to the Archer Taylor Preserve where his diligent work and friendly demeanor made him the perfect caretaker and host for this treasured property. Jaye loved hats, good books and a glass of bourbon at day's end.