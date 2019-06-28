Jaymie Deanne Kilgore

1968—2019
After a heroic three-year battle with advance stage ovarian cancer, Jaymie passed away peacefully at home. Her positive attitude, strength and smile through her fight was an inspiration. She lived her life full of love and grace with a deep commitment to supporting everyone around her. She loved the ocean, the fresh mountain air, reading novels, wine tasting, listening to our chickens and snuggling with the kids on cold mornings.
A graduate of Napa High School class of 1986, member of the marching band and choir, she loved music and the spotlight. As a Legal Secretary for nearly 30 years, she was meticulous in her work and support of the Intellectual Properties Department of Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty in Napa. A leader in Lions International, current Vice District Governor of 4-C2 and Secretary of the Napa Host Lions Club she was dedicated to serving and improving the global and local community. Starting in her youth as a member and leader of 4-H and Job’s Daughters she continued community service as a perpetual volunteer, board member for multiple organizations, advocate for cancer research and a cherished member of the community. Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts that she touched.
Of all her achievements, her children Savanna (10) and David (8), were her greatest source of pride. Involved in every aspect of their lives, volunteering in the classrooms, serving as Bel Aire Park FFC President, softball coach, little league board member, 4H leader, foster association parent. She was a constant source of love and encouragement. She loved her family fiercely and without reservation and has left us with a love in our hearts that is larger than her life. She was a devoted mother, partner, wife, daughter and friend. She will be dearly missed by her husband Carl Kilgore and partner Alisha Clark, parents Richard and Laurel Myers, Aunt Sharron Creach, brother Robert Myers (Rhonda), her Kilgore and Clark family(in law) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that became family.
In true Jaymie fashion, at her request, we are celebrating her life with a dedication followed by a party the afternoon of August 3, 2019 in Napa. Please join us in celebrating the remarkable woman she was and sharing the love she imparted to us all in her short life. A special thank you to her DP&F family for their continued support and love, Vacaville Kaiser Oncology staff for their amazing care and Kaiser Hospice for their compassion. In-lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jaymie’s memory to the American Cancer Society Napa Relay For Life. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.