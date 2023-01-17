NAPA - Jayne Morrell of Napa, CA, passed away on December 23, 2022, at 90 years of age. Her end of days were filled with the same great courage with which she faced her entire life and with her heartfelt ability to take care of others before caring for herself.

Jayne was born to R.L. and Ruby McKenzie on July 9, 1932 in Temple, OK. She graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Hutchinson, KS, in 1953, and began working in Albuquerque, NM. It was there she met her future husband, Edward L. Morrell. After eventually landing in Napa in 1971, she returned to nursing at the Queen of the Valley Hospital for ten years. In the interim, she had become the mother of three children, Greg, Kate, and Brad.

Jayne Morrell was a remarkable person, devoted wife and mother, loyal to her friends, and a dedicated servant to her community. She spent countless hours in volunteer service to the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, First Presbyterian Church, Community Projects, and the Art and Garden Club.

Jayne is survived by her sons: Greg (Carrie) of Joplin, MO, Brad (Lori) of Napa, CA; daughter, Kate of Portland, OR; and her precious grandchildren: Maddisen (Tyler), Drake, Emma, and Claire. Also; brothers: Jim and Gary McKenzie; and sisters: Ann Chittick and Barbara McKenzie.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Tulocay Chapel with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00. This will be followed by a reception in the Chapel Courtyard.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Queen of the Valley Foundation Endowment Fund, 1000 Trancas St. Napa, CA, 94558, and to Napa Valley College to the Jayne Morrell Nursing Scholarship.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.