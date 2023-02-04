NAPA - Jean-Claude (JC) Pijanowski, died suddenly on January 28, 2023 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Anjali Chandran; his son, Jean-Luc; his parents, Jean-Pierre and Lydia Pijanowski of Napa; his sister and brother-in-law, Monique and Ash Datta; as well as multiple in-laws, nephews, and everyone who benefited from his gentleness and compassion.

Jean-Claude grew up in Pasadena, and worked for Jet Propulsion Labs before moving to Catalina Island to work as a ranger and property caretaker. He met and fell in love with Anjali there and they moved to Napa in 1998, where JC began his career in winemaking, eventually becoming the winemaker at Nicholson Ranch, where he has worked for over a decade.

JC was a loving and devoted husband and father and enjoyed playing the guitar and creating art. He loved trips to the coast with his family and discussing outer space, vortices, and all things otherworldly.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations in JC's name to either The Milo Foundation (milofoundation.org) or Dogwood Animal Rescue (dogwoodanimalrescue.org), whence his lucky and loving dogs, Mokka, Harley, and Oliver came.

The family will hold a remembrance celebration in the future.