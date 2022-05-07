Jean Holdsworth Meehan Passed away peacefully, at Queen of the Valley Hospital, April 27, 2022, just shy of her 81st birthday.

Jean was born May 10, 1941, in Syracuse New York to Kenneth and Holly Kohlrausch Chapman Holdsworth. After briefly living in Pasadena California, they settled in Napa in 1951. She graduated from Napa High School and Napa Junior College where she was a majorette with the marching band. Jean participated in the Napa Symphony, and this is where she met her husband, Donald Meehan. They married in 1961 and celebrated 55 years when he passed in 2016.

Her love for music kept her involved in the North Bay Wind Ensemble and she also created Napa Valley Fine Arts Productions which put on productions of Camelot and other plays/musicals for the community.

Jean always had a passion for stamp collecting which she began as an adolescent along with her mom. This passion became more than hobby when she opened JHM Stamps and Collectibles in downtown Napa in 1988. She was the sole proprietor for 33 years and enjoyed meeting the public and sharing her love of stamps. She was a member of the Napa Valley Stamp Club and a lifetime member of the American Philatelic Society. She received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2012 from the WestPex Stamp Show held annually in San Francisco.

In her spare time, she received her amateur radio license so she could communicate with her friends – KG6OQG.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Debi Meehan, and two granddaughters, Amanda and Kimberly Jarding. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Karen Howell, Angelo Peruch, Lynn Hill, and Larry, Steve, and Jim Gragg, along with her small circle of close friends.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Queen of the Valley Hospital for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

A private interment will be at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. Please share condolences and stories with us at jeanhmeehan@yahoo.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice or to We Care Animal Rescue wecareanimalrescue.org or Queen of the Valley Foundation foundation.providence.org/ca/queen