1938—2019
Jeanette Marie Doxsee passed away on September 1, 2019 in Napa, at the age of 81. She is survived by her beloved husband Loren Doxsee, daughters Denise and Lisa (Chris), grandsons Ryan, Alex, Jack and Troy, and brother Gordon Christianer.
Jeanette was born in Oakland, California and graduated from Oakland High School. It was there that she met and married her high school sweetheart, Loren Doxsee. Jeanette and Loren were married for 61 years.
At a young age Jeanette displayed a love for classical music that continued throughout her lifetime. She played violin in her high school orchestra and excelled at piano. She especially loved playing her Steinway grand piano. Jeanette was involved with the Napa Valley Symphony League for many years and served as president for three years. She particularly enjoyed coordinating the summer music series at Mondavi Winery which served as a fundraiser for the symphony. In later years she supported and enjoyed the music of the Napa Valley Jazz Society.
Jeanette worked as a secretary for an insurance agency in Oakland but left work to focus on family. In 1976, the Doxsees moved to Napa, settling in Browns Valley. While raising her girls, Jeanette enjoyed participating in their school activities including serving as a school librarian, Brownie troop leader and PTA member. When her girls went off to college Jeanette returned to work at the Napa Valley Volunteer Center and as an employee of the Napa Valley Symphony.
Jeanette enjoyed playing tennis, sewing, researching family genealogy, the fellowship of her PEO sisters (particularly her best friend of many years Suzie Johnson), gardening, doting on her cats and spending time with her family, of whom she was extremely proud. She was always curious about the world and had a complete collection of National Geographics which she enjoyed sharing.
Jeanette and Loren shared a passion for music, travel, fine food and wine. Together they enjoyed exploring the world, attending live music and theater events and frequenting their favorite restaurants and wineries in the Napa Valley.
Sadly, Jeanette’s later years were blurred by Alzheimer’s Disease. A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.