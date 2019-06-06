1925—2019
Jeanne Delightt Clarke Stanton, decendant of pioneer Napa Valley family, graduate of St Helena High and UC Berkeley 1945. Jeanne was a flight attendant for United Airlines retiring in 1964 and a active member of Clipped Wings Society. She taught Astrology and Spiritual Studies from her home for 20 yrs. She and her husband traveled extensively around the world twice visiting 110 countries.
She is survived by nieces,nephews ,cousins and many friends. She was loved and will be missed by all.