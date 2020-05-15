× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanne Kolar was an angel on this earth, and now she is an angel in heaven.

Jeanne Marie Kolar passed away peacefully in her home on April 20, 2020, just shy of her 66th birthday. Jeanne was a gentle, loving person who never hurt a soul in her entire life.

Jeanne was born June 21, 1954 in Parks Victory Hospital in Napa, CA, and lived most of her life in Napa until rising costs forced her out of her Napa home, to Vallejo. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Gerhardt and Rita Kolar, and her sister, Barbara Rota. She is survived only by her brother Mark Kolar, of Folsom, CA.

Her parents provided an exceptional home, and magnificent care, for her whole life, until they passed away. Jeanne led a mostly happy life in Napa and immensely enjoyed summers at the family cabin at Cobb Mountain, above Hoberg’s Resort. She will be remembered best by her ubiquitous smile.

Services are pending, due to the COVID19 debacle. In lieu of flowers, donations to remember Jeanne’s life, and those that cared for her, are encouraged, for Bayberry, Inc., 1700 2nd St., suite 350, Napa, CA 94599. Bayberry is the non-profit who provided sterling care for Jeanne over many years, and who does so for many other deserving Napa residents with developmental disabilities.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.