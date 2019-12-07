1965—2019
Jeanne Marie Abblett of Summerville, South Carolina passed away on Friday Nov. 22, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jeanne was born in San Francisco, and raised in Napa where she attended Bel-Aire, Redwood and Vintage High Schools. Jeanne served in the Navy in Norfolk Virginia, and after her discharge began her organic vegetable business known as “The Organic Jeanne”.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents Joyce Abblett and Eugene Abblett and her aunt, Janet Clark. She leaves behind her sister, Sherry Abblett, niece Anna Payne and great nieces Ashli Horrell and Reese Larson.