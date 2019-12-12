Jeanne Marie Perry 1928—2019
With a heavy heart but the knowledge that her gentle spirit will be with us forever, Marie Jeanne Perry (Jeanne) passed away peacefully in her home on November 2019 at the age of 91. Born and raised in Yountville, Jeanne made her entrance in October 1928. Much of her childhood and early life revolved around the Veterans Home where she lived with her mother Edith and stepfather Cleve Borman. She always enjoyed telling stories of growing up in a big house with an open air porch and the days her older brother Bob, who was in the Airforce, would fly over the smoke stacks and get everyone in an uproar saying “there goes Bobby again”.
Growing up, she attended Yountville Elementary and Napa High school. After graduation, she attended secretarial school and then worked the next 20 years for the Napa Valley Unified School District.
During the 50s, she married, had a daughter (Nancy) divorced, became a working single mother, and remarried the man (she met at a friend’s Christmas Party) who turned out to be the love of her life. Jeanne and Merton were married for 53 years. They brought up their family, which now had an addition (Jeff), in the house they shared for the next 50 years. Jeanne enjoyed entertaining and hosting family events. Mert and Jeanne had many travel adventures over the years. Her greatest joy was seeing their family expand with the addition of two son-in laws and two granddaughters (Kaitlyn and Mackenzie).
Jeanne always enjoyed entertaining and a good party. The couple hosted an annual Christmas Party for many years. In honor of her request for no funeral but a gathering in her home, the family is inviting those who would like to celebrate A Life Well Lived. Please drop by and have a bit to eat, drink. and share a few stories at the family home on December 18, 2019 from 2pm till … The family is requesting in lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.