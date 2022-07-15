Jeannette Ann Richards began her extraordinary life on January 9, 1922, in Modesto, California. She passed away peacefully after a full and rewarding life. Her final years were spent at The Meadows of Napa Valley where she passed on July 10, 2022, at the age of 100. By her side in the final days were her daughter, Carolyn Carpenter and son-in-law, Fred Matias; Her loving and dedicated nephew, John Richards, and his spouse Raj Walia; her great-niece, Hilary Martin and her husband, Paul Martin.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her brothers: Clyde, Donald, and Wayne Richards; and her sister-in-law, Maxine Richards. She is survived by her favorite cousin, Francis Sweet of Ferndale, CA; her nieces and nephews: Jim Richards, Janice Skiles, Joyce Ford, Glen Richards, Sharon Richards, Kenneth Richards, Randy Richards, and Nancy Lucero; also, many great nieces and nephews.

Throughout her life she faced challenges with great strength and determination. Having lost her mother while she was a child, Jeannette took on household tasks and chores meant for someone beyond her years. She worked evenings in a cannery to save money for Nursing School. After a few years of nursing and observing the job of doctors, she entered a male dominated field earning her Medical Degree at UCLA. She accepted an Anesthesiologist position at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica where she became a respected and honored staff member.

She retired to Eureka, CA where she enjoyed bowling, photography, gardening, walking, working out at the local gym, and serving on the Board of the Danish Society in Ferndale. At age 92, she moved to The Meadows of Napa Valley where she enjoyed the camaraderie of her peers in Independent Living and the excellent care of staff in Skilled Nursing the past 2 1/2 years.

In life Jeannette went about her business with determination. She was a modest and unpretentious person who had her own agenda and worked hard to achieve her accomplishments. She led an exemplary life setting some very high standards for herself, modeled extraordinary values and behavior for others, and left an indelible mark on all who knew her. She traveled the world, climbed (or skied) many mountains, and achieved all her goals. Jeannette made a difference in the lives of her patients, colleagues, friends, and family.

We all are grateful that she lived and provided us with so many memories of comfort and pride.

There will be a Memorial Service and Interment in Ferndale, CA on August 20, 2022.

Diabetic Youth Families was Jeannette's favorite organization. She volunteered many summers as crafts instructor and medical assistant. Anyone wishing to donate in her name can do so at dyf.org.