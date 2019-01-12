1929—2019
Jeannette Jolley was born in Mountain View Oklahoma in 1929. She grew up on a farm surrounded by family who had settled in the same locale. In World War II her family relocated to Los Angeles and her father worked in the defense industry. She enjoyed the excitement and job opportunities of the war years in Los Angeles. Her family returned to farming by turning grapes to raisins in the San Joaquin Valley near Selma, California.
She worked for Bank of America in Fresno, followed by Sun Maid Raisins in Fresno and then Kingsburg. She worked as a secretary as her husband Warren farmed to support their 4 children. In 1966 she was afflicted with Guillain-Barre’ virus and spent a month in the hospital as numbness first attacked and then receded from her body.
In the mid 1960’s the family moved again to Los Angeles seeking better opportunities. She found work for a company that manufactured explosives for the movie industry, but moved on to become attendance secretary for a newly built Canyon High School. She found the creative stories of high schoolers trying for excused absences more entertaining than waiting for test explosions in her old company.
In the 1970’s the family relocated again to the Eastern Sierra town of Independence California. She and Warren thoroughly enjoyed that area of the High Desert except for the remoteness from family.
In 2002 she and Warren moved to Napa to be near family. She loved the Valley, her flower garden and watching hummingbirds coming and going. Her Christian faith was central to her life. She put her family first and delighted in her friends and pets. She was a gentle soul.
She was predeceased by her husband Warren and their daughter Ruth. She leaves behind her son Leonard and his wife Maria, her daughter Martha, her son Clay and his wife Mary Kay, and several grand-children.
A memorial service will be scheduled at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday January 27th 2019 commencing at 2 PM, with a reception to follow.