Jeannette Lorraine Mahony

1926—2018
Jeannette Lorraine Mahoney, a 60-year resident of Napa, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, comforted by family at her bedside. She was the daughter of Andrew and Mary Leksan of San Francisco and sister of William Tezak and Bernice Lucchesi. After graduating from Commerce High School, she worked as a bookkeeper/accountant. In 1958, she married George Mahoney and they moved to Napa where they had two sons, Patrick and Michael.
Jeannette was a 75-year member of S.N.P.J. (Slovenian National Benefit Society). As a lifelong and active member of the Slovenian Club in San Francisco, she attended the many meetings, plays, concerts, and celebratory gatherings at the Slovenian Hall. The Slovenian-American community surrounding the hall was influential in her upbringing and maintaining traditions was a point of pride. She was a very good cook and excellent baker. She and her cousin Rose Leksan were known for making Slovenian Potica. They both continued the tradition set by their mothers.
Jeannette was a loving, devoted wife and mother of which raising her two sons she was extremely proud. She was an active gardener and homemaker who enjoyed her garden, loved roses, and completed crafts, sewing and knitting for family and friends. One of her many devotions was serving as a teachers aide at Browns Valley Elementary School and having fun on field trips. She was also a seamstress at Ida’s Draperies and served as the secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 490 Retiree Club for 20 years.
Jeannette bowled at Bel Aire Bowl and then Napa Bowl for over 50 years, and into her 80s. She was a 49er Faithful dating back to attending games at Kezar Stadium and loved her San Francisco Giants after they replaced the San Francisco Seals of the Pacific Coast League.
She enjoyed trips to Cooperstown (National Baseball Hall of Fame), Disneyland, Lake Tahoe, Alaska, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and Washington state. Although she enjoyed traveling, she was the happiest at home.
Jeannette had many fond memories, but marrying George was her sweetest. They met at a wedding of mutual friends. She wanted to be remembered as one who loved her family and friends first and foremost.
Jeannette is survived by her sons, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Nathan and Patrick, sisters-in-law Barbara Mahoney and Patricia Mahoney, nieces and nephews Catherine Duncan, Matthew Mahoney, James Mahoney, Gary Luchessi, James Luchessi, Carol Fasulo, Peggy Tezak, William Tezak, Andrew Tezak, and their families along with many great-niecesephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, sister, granddaughter Jordan Mahoney, brothers-in-law Arthur Mahoney, Edward Mahoney, and Sergio Lucchesi, sister-in-law Grace Tezak, niece Peggy Mahoney, and nephew Russell Tezak.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church on Saturday, September 8, 2018, 10:30 a.m., 3700 Lassen Street, Napa, CA 94558. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may send contributions in her name to the charity of your choice.