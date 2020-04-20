Jeannie Coleman

Jeannie Marie Coleman left this form or earth on 04/15/2020. She left peacefully. She was a very bright individual who struggled with her medical problems. She always persevered none the less. Jeannie attended Shearer,Ridgeview and Napa High Schools. She liked watching and collecting movies and DVD’s. She was an avid fan of Dorothy from the wizard of OZ and had quite the collection of memorabilia. She worked for many years at Robert Biale Winery. Jeannie is survived by her daughter Becky Hudson ,Anaheim CA and her son Theodore “Teddy” Paul Archuleta ,Napa. Her brothers Michael Coleman, Mark Coleman (Sharon). Stepfather Joseph Silva. Nieces Jaclyn (Caleb) Snyder, Marqui (Aaron) Jackson and Chelsea (Trevor) Russell. Stepbrothers Steve (Kathy),Jayme ,Brian, and Nelson Silva. Jeannie was preceded in death by her mother Gloria Silva, Father Ted Coleman, and stepbrother Paul Silva. Jeannie liked to act and worked with a non profit that put on plays in the non profit world. She will be missed by many. She will now rest peacefully Somewhere Over The Rainbow. A celebration of life will be held later.