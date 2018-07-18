1952—2018
Jeff Hansen, founding winemaker for Lula Cellars in the Anderson Valley, passed away June 5th after a long illness.
Born in Southern California, Jeff was a commercial photographer before moving to the Napa valley in 1987 to start his wine career. In 1991 he started Amici Cellars and produced his first wines. In 2009 he sold his interest in Amici and moved to the Anderson valley to start Lula Cellars, where he made wines until May 2017 when he retired. Jeff leaves behind many devoted friends and his cat Babe. his memorial will be July 28th at Lula Cellars. Please join us at 3 PM to honor Jeff’s life.