Jeffrey Alan LaVoy

Aug. 26, 1945 - July 26, 2023

NAPA - Jeffrey Alan LaVoy, known affectionately as Jeff, passed away on July 26, 2023, in Napa, CA, at the age of 77.

Born on August 26, 1945, in Long Beach, CA, Jeff led a life filled with compassion and care for others. He was a beloved husband and father, survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheryl (Haeger) LaVoy, who resides in Napa, CA; and his daughter, Alora LaVoy, who resides in Fort Collins, CO. He also leaves behind his sister, Gerry Lynne (Luther) Tatum of Anaheim, CA; and his brother, Steve (Ana) LaVoy of Napa, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred "Bill" LaVoy and Geraldine "Gerry" (Thetford) LaVoy.

Jeff's educational journey began at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA, followed by his studies at Bellflower High School. He continued his pursuit of knowledge at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he further honed his academic abilities, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a teaching credential.

For 38 years, Jeff dedicated his career to teaching Special Education and Social Studies. He made a lasting impact on the lives of his students at West High School in Torrance, CA, and Solano Junior High in Vallejo, CA, where he shared his knowledge and passion for learning.

Outside of his professional life, Jeff found joy in various hobbies. He had a keen eye for photography, capturing moments of beauty and preserving memories for future generations. He and his wife, Cheryl, enjoyed birdwatching which Jeff documented with his photography. Woodworking was another passion that allowed Jeff to create intricate and beautiful pieces with his skilled hands. His love for exploration led him on many camping adventures, as he enjoyed traveling with his wife and daughter and discovering new places. Jeff was an avid fly fisherman and his favorite place to fish was Manzanita Lake in Lassen National Park.

Jeff was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa, where he enjoyed various service activities, including school backpack giveaways, Shop With a Cop, and rebuilding the Enchanted Hills for the Blind camp in Napa County after a devasting fire. He served as Club President and Vice President and was the Kiwanian of the Year in 2019-2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Treadway & Wigger Napa Memorial Park (2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway) on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., where family, friends, and loved ones will come together to honor Jeff's memory.

Jeffrey Alan LaVoy will be remembered as a compassionate individual who touched the lives of many through his teaching, creative pursuits, and warm-hearted nature. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Jeff's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley.