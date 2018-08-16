1981—2018
Jeffrey Brett Lathum was born on January 15,1981 to Kitty Lathum and Tom Lathum. Jeff passed away peacefully on July 20th 2018 at the age of 37, surrounded by friends and family.
Jeff is survived by his mom and dad, sister Angela Lathum,nephew Gage Somogyi,niece Drew Somogyi,grandmother Bernice Lathum,along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also the family dog, ‘shadow’.
He was predeceased by his grandmother Ada Kelley.
Jeff loved fishing, hunting, flying drones, and gardening. Jeff loved music anywhere from heavy metal, to country, you never knew that he would play next.
Jeff had the biggest and most kindest heart, anyone who met him loved him. He had the best sense of humor and a laugh that was like no other. We will forever miss you and always love you.
Words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at WWW.TULOCAYCEMETERY.ORG