1965—2020
Jeffrey James Jacobson, of 1202 Ohio St. Vallejo, born October 7, 1965, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 54 years young. Jeffrey, or Jake to close friends, was larger than life. If you knew him, you knew him — and you knew that Jeffrey was everybody’s rock. Jeffrey was one of the most loving men we all had the pleasure of knowing. His character was rooted in the Air Force’s core values: Integrity first, Service before self, and Excellence in all we do.
Jeffrey graduated from Napa High School in 1984. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, retiring 26 years later in 2011 as the First Sergeant of the 48th Security Forces Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England. His service can only be described as that of a true American patriot, and included assignments at Castle Air Force Base, California and Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, where his two children, Elizabeth and Rebecca, were born in 1998 and 2000. He also served overseas at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and had two separate assignments at Aviano Air Base, Italy, where he met his life partner, Charlein, in 2006. Sergeant Jacobson deployed to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Afghanistan in support of operations Elf-One, Deny Flight, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom.
His list of wing and squadron awards and commendations is too long and great to name here, but notable standouts include being named the 31st Fighter Wing and the United States Air Forces in Europe First Sergeant of the Year for 2005 and the 48th Fighter Wing First Sergeant of the Year for 2009.
Jeffrey took every opportunity to ensure that his mother and children spent time overseas to see the world. Despite his deployments and assignments and retirement in California, Jeffrey always made sure to be present for his children during the holidays and for milestone moments, like graduations, birthdays, theatre productions, and band concerts.
In keeping with his promise to his mother, Jeffrey graduated from Minot State University in May of 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. He went on to earn his Master of Arts in adult education from Central Michigan University in August of 2004.
In retirement, Jeffrey was Heritage High School’s inaugural Air Force Junior ROTC Aerospace Science Instructor, building the program from the ground up. Beloved by his cadets, Jeffrey was recognized by AFJROTC as one of the best instructors nation-wide for four straight years because of his dedication and work with his cadets, of whom he was so proud.
A man of many hobbies and passions, Jeffrey especially enjoyed sailing, hunting and archery, and his Harley-Davidson 2006 Road Glide. Jeffrey spent his weekends on the water or in the duck blind and was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. But Jeffrey’s favorite pastimes were those spent with Charlein, his partner of 14 years. Together, they never wasted a spare moment and went on many adventures—from the Benicia Marina to Oracle Park to Alaska and to the Caribbean, and everywhere in between.
A peacekeeper and a family man to his core, Jeffrey cared so deeply for his lovely ladies (his words) and will be remembered fondly for “taking care of that for you,” dancing to his own rhythm, and encouraging all of us to be our most authentic selves. Jeffrey’s family will forever remember outings to watch the latest “Star Wars” installment, ski trips—“Okay, now hop!”—and him being a patient audience member for many childhood talent shows, among many other memories.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father, Michael Jacobson, his paternal grandparents, Edward and Eleanor Jacobson, and his maternal grandmother, Mae Stalker. He is survived by his loving partner, Charlein Sheets, his parents, Patricia and Gerry Gossett, his sisters, Kristine Gossett Pratt and Jeanna Gossett, his niece, Naucoma May, and his aunts Kat McLain and Mary Lee Stalker. He is also survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth and Rebecca Jacobson. Jeffrey supported his daughters in all of their endeavors—and in the last few years, was often found sporting both UC Davis and Cal Berkeley gear in his efforts to remain impartial. Jeffrey was a loving son, partner, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, teacher, and best friend.
In lieu of flowers, Jeffrey’s family requests that donations be made to the Fisher House in his memory. The Fisher House is a foundation that provides a home away from home for military and veterans’ families while a loved one is in the hospital, all at no cost to the family. Jeffrey supported the Fisher House both on active duty and in retirement. Donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/Jake2020. If desired, please enter tbearhug68@aol.com in the recipient line.
Plans for a service or event to celebrate Jeffrey’s life will be announced at a date TBD.
