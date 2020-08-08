Jeffrey James Jacobson

A peacekeeper and a family man to his core, Jeffrey cared so deeply for his lovely ladies (his words) and will be remembered fondly for “taking care of that for you,” dancing to his own rhythm, and encouraging all of us to be our most authentic selves. Jeffrey’s family will forever remember outings to watch the latest “Star Wars” installment, ski trips—“Okay, now hop!”—and him being a patient audience member for many childhood talent shows, among many other memories.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father, Michael Jacobson, his paternal grandparents, Edward and Eleanor Jacobson, and his maternal grandmother, Mae Stalker. He is survived by his loving partner, Charlein Sheets, his parents, Patricia and Gerry Gossett, his sisters, Kristine Gossett Pratt and Jeanna Gossett, his niece, Naucoma May, and his aunts Kat McLain and Mary Lee Stalker. He is also survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth and Rebecca Jacobson. Jeffrey supported his daughters in all of their endeavors—and in the last few years, was often found sporting both UC Davis and Cal Berkeley gear in his efforts to remain impartial. Jeffrey was a loving son, partner, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, teacher, and best friend.