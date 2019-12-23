Jeffrey (Jeff) Warrington

1979—2019
We lost our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend on November 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Jeff was born in Napa on August 8, 1979 and graduated from Napa High School in 1997. Even at an early age, Jeff developed amazing skills at writing, publishing, and graphic design. He thoroughly enjoyed helping put together the Napa High newspaper for his journalism teacher, Mr. Bimson. He worked briefly at the Napa Register and Huffman Communications of Napa but aspired to move on to bigger and better things in Los Angeles. He was accepted to the prestigious ArtCenter College of Design and graduated with honors at the Pasadena campus in 2003.
Jeff spent the rest of his life in LA working on many high-end graphic design projects for various firms and also formed his own company called The Look Partnership. Jeff was an accomplished photographer and writer, a real perfectionist! He would spend hours setting up and waiting for the perfect camera shot. Jeff was also an adventurer and traveler. One his favorite destinations was New York City, once taking a 4 day trip each way by Greyhound just to photograph the city. He also travelled to Aruba, Mexico, France, and the Southern U.S., with his most recent trip being to an art exhibition in Marfa, Texas as a personal emotional pilgrimage.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeff left us far too soon. He always put family and friends first and found a way to make it home on most holidays and birthdays despite his busy schedule. This became more important to him even as travel became difficult due to the progression of his disease. Jeff was diagnosed with cancer 5 ½ years ago but remained positive and upbeat until his spirit left this world.
He leaves behind his father Tom (Erin) of Weaverville, mother Helma Haines (Scott) of Napa, sister Melissa Triplett (Trey) of Louisiana, stepbrother Ryan Troughton (Lisa), 3 nephews, grandmother Helen (Oma) Ruygt of Napa as well as many beloved relatives. He also leaves behind his longtime friend and caregiver, Melissa Manning of Glendale, CA and his beloved dog, Pauly. We all love you so much Jeff, your spirit will always be with us.
We will have a special celebration of Jeff’s life on January 19, 2020 at Tre Posti, 641 Main Street in St. Helena from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Contributions on Jeff’s behalf can be made to the Tug McGraw Foundation in Yountville, CA.