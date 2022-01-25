Jerome Edward Sather

1948 - 2022

Jerome Edward Sather passed away on January 22, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Jerome was born on April 21, 1948, in San Francisco California. His family lived in Palo Alto, Daly City and Rodeo before settling in Angwin where he graduated from Pacific Union College. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1974.

He earned his CPA license in 1981 and established his own practice in Napa. Jerome retired in Roseville California in 2015 so he could be closer to his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

He was an avid San Franciso Giants and Forty Niner Fan and never missed recording one of their games so he could watch over and over. Jerome enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball, football, soccer and basketball, rarely missing a game.

Jerome's parents, Merle and Oliver Sather and his brother Earl Sather preceded him in death.

Jerome is survived by the love of his life, Laurel Sather, three stepchildren Jason Roth, Adam Roth and Mara Davis, six grandchildren, Preston, Parker and Paxton Davis, Emma, Elijah and Ella Roth, sister, Janet Vongschanphen, brother, Alan Sather and his nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be held at the VA National Cemetery in Dixon. Donations may be offered to the Sutter Care at Home - Roseville Hospice 3001 Lava Ridge Court, Suite 330-B, Roseville, CA 95661