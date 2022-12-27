Jerome Lee Karr

October 17, 1947 - December 14, 2022

AMERICAN CANYON - Jerome Lee Karr, 75, of American Canyon, CA, passed away on December 14, 2022, after a mercifully short battle with cancer.

Jerome was born on October 17, 1947, to Paul Karr and Dorothy Karr nee McGraw in Sioux City, IA. After graduating from Leeds High School in 1965, he went on to join the Navy after being drafted for the Vietnam War.

After his enlisted service, Jerome joined NCR in 1974, as a service technician, as well as continuing to serve as a reserve, kicking off a lengthy career in the growing field of computers and technology.

Jerome wed his loving wife, Delores Christine Karr, nee Taylor, 75, on June 16, 1968, going on to have two children, Matthew Ryan Karr, and Rebecca Louise Karr.

After retiring in 2010, Jerome spent his time doting on his wife and enjoying the family. He enjoyed his time exploring the world around him and making many friends along the way and his favorite: breakfast with his best friends every Wednesday morning.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Delores; his son, Matthew; his daughter, Rebecca; his brothers: Dennis and Michael Karr; and his sister, Jeannie Long, nee Karr.