Jerry LaVerne Pujol died on November 1, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Born on January 25, 1945 to LaVerne and Viola Pujol, Jerry grew up in Woodland with his older brother Robert Prewett. Jerry graduated from Woodland High School in 1962 and UC Davis in 1968 where he studied Political Science, Mathematics and earned his Teaching Credential. In 1966 he married Patricia S. Conner, also of Woodland, and lived most of his adult life in Napa, California. Jerry is survived by his two children, Cass and Lisa, and 5 grandchildren Shelby, Sully, Lindsey, Caroline and Cameron (“Kit”).
Jerry was a major, and beloved, part of many lives throughout his life. He brought an appreciative interest in others, caring support, and an active joy for life to his many friends. Jerry's openness to enjoy life was accompanied by a willingness to actively engage it. Jerry carried his love of children into his career as a teacher. Caring for and contributing to his students was always the center of Jerry's work, and earned him the appreciation of those students, their parents, and his colleagues. Gregarious and fun, Jerry was notorious for inflicting corny jokes on all who knew him.
Although he spent his professional career teaching Math at Redwood Junior High and Vintage High School, Jerry's longest passion was music, which he shared with his young friends, and as a young adult set out to learn to play guitar and became an accomplished musician in his own right. His love of listening to and playing music grew throughout his life and built ties to a community of friends throughout the California Bluegrass Association and the California State Old Time Fiddler's Association where he served as District 9 and State Presidents and was honored with a Lifetime Membership for his contributions to not only the organization, but for the perpetuation of Old Time Fiddle Music in California. He was an active member of the California Bluegrass Association and a fixture at the Grass Valley Bluegrass Festival, helping to build the stage, jamming, and enjoying his favorite performers. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of fiddle tunes and styles and taught both of his children to play without the benefit of being a fiddle player himself. Jerry, joined by his wife and kids, made up “In Cahoots”, the Pujol Family Band.
Friends remember Jerry's generosity with instruments, books, recordings, and transcriptions of hundreds of songs he meticulously drawn out on paper for others to share. Jerry hosted weekly jam sessions culminating in his infamous New Year's Jam. In all these ways and more, Jerry touched many lives. Those who felt this touch will cherish its lasting presence.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life and a Memorial Jam Session and Potluck will be hosted by his children on March 21, 2020 at Churchill Manor in Napa, Ca. For further information and to RSVP, please send an email to Lisa Pujol Boe at TheJerryPujolCelebrationAndJam@gmail.com. We hope you can join us.
In remembering Jerry and if so moved, please make a charitable donation to the IBMA Foundation “Bluegrass in the Schools Program” which supports educational programs that educate, teach, and perpetuate Bluegrass music. For more information and to donate, please go to: https://bluegrassfoundation.org/programs/bluegrass-in-the-schools
“When you leave this earth for a better place someday, the only thing you'll take is what you gave away.“ Fallen Leaves, written by Grandpa Jones, 1992.