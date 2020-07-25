× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937 – 2020

“A man’s soul and character defines him, often in our thoughts always in our hearts”

Jerry Offutt, 83, peacefully passed away on the morning of Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Fresno, CA on April 21, 1937 to Thomas Francis and Janet Phillis Offutt. He grew up in Fresno area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother Doug.

Jerry served proudly in the Navy for 5 years and soon thereafter, began working at Mare Island as an Electrician. In 1963, he married Joyce Mae Ballweg, having two sons. Jerry enjoyed spending time at the coast with family, camping, gardening, wood working, building World War II fine scale models, and above all just being around family.

He is preceded in his passing by wife, Joyce and survived by his sons Mike and Scott, brother Doug, grandchildren Jarod and Ashley. The lives he touched in his time with us will always be cherished. We love you and miss you.