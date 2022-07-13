Jerry Wayne Medlin

1943 - 2022

Jerry Wayne Medlin was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 5, 1943. Jerry received a BS degree in industrial engineer from the University Of Arkansas. After college, Jerry worked for various companies across the US eventually settling in California where he worked for the Naval Air Rework Facility in Alameda as an Industrial Engineer. In 1974 Jerry moved to Napa, California with his wife, Kimberly and daughter, Corinne. His son, Carter, was born there. He wanted to be home with his children so he bought into a bookkeeping service. Jerry was highly intelligent, self motivated, and a lover of technology. When personal computers became available, he bought his first Radio Shack computer, and taught himself Basic computer programming. Because this kind of programming was new, Napa Valley College hired Jerry to teach computer programming classes. Always looking for ways to expand his knowledge and business - always looking for ways to expand his business - Jerry read about a new software marketing strategy, called "Shareware" and totally embraced the "try before you buy" concept. In 1984, Jerry started Medlin Accounting Software. His accounting software won awards including Shareware Author of the Year, was written up in software magazines, and was used in early accounting textbooks. What started as a small bookkeeping service eventually became Medlin Software Inc. It has endured the test of time. Jerry updated his programming to keep up with new technology and it is still used across the country by small businesses.

Jerry loved his family and friends. He loved to talk and to travel. He journeyed all over the world with his wife, Kimberly. He was an active Rotarian, and past president of Napa Noon Rotary. He was a member of Friendship Force and traveled to Tasmania with the Lanceston Sister Group. His favorite life moments were those where he was in a discussion at a function, at a meeting, or a discussion group. Not being a big sports fan, it was surprising how much he loved to ski. He spent many happy winters pursuing that passion with his friends and family. His humor and intelligence were apparent in everything he did. He spent the last few years with his former high school girlfriend, Ann. They loved traveling together, spending time with friends and family, and just being together in the house he bought for them. He made sure to buy one with a pool for his family to enjoy. Even though he was divorced from his wife Kimberly, they remained good friends and spoke often.

Jerry is survived by his former wife, Kimberly; his daughter, Corinne; and her husband, Bryan; his son, Carter and wife, Shelby; and partner, Ann; as well as five grandchildren. The extended family mourn his passing. He was loved and admired by all of us.

There will be a celebration of life at his home in Napa on July 23, 2022 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.