Jewett W. Webber Jr.

1932—2020

Jewett William Webber Jr, 88 of Napa, California died April 5, 2020. He passed away at home as he wanted. Dad was in the Air Force starting January 1952 through January 1972. He was stationed at several bases, some were Stead AFB, Thule Greenland, Karmursel AFB Turkey, also he was a Vietnam Veteran. He received a Bronze Start. He met Mom at March AFB; they were both in Air Force at that time. They were married there in February 1956.

In January 1980, dad started working at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and retired in May 1993. He liked fishing and gardening. He gave food to the food bank here in Napa from his garden. His wife of 60 years, Louse Webber, passed in February 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Webber; son and Arthur and Linda Webber; grandsons, Daniel and Tamara Webber and Adam and Jodi Webber; and great grandsons, Sterling and Preston Webber.

There will a graveside service for immediate family and a memorial service at a later date after shelter in place restrictions are lifted.

Memories and words of wisdom may be shared with the family on-line at www.tulocaycemetery.org