1957—2019
It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Lotridge announces his unexpected passing on April 4, 2019, at the age of 62. Jim will be lovingly remembered as a generous and hardworking man, who would unquestioningly help anyone who asked him. He was cherished by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed by his ohana in Hawaii and on the Mainland.
Jim is survived by his wife, best friend, and forever sous-chef Brenda; his mother Katherine; his children Brittany (Kevin) Cox, Tyler Lotridge, Kevin (Jillian) Donnelly, and Keone Holt; his grandson Jack Donnelly; his brother Michael (Kelly) Lotridge, sister Karen (Jack) Loflin, brother-in-law John (Debbie) Mac Tavish, sister-in-law Kathleen (Jim) Stavrinides, and brother-in-law Andre Jones; his Auntie May (Neil), Auntie Joyce, Uncle Bill, and Uncle George; his nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lotridge, and his brother, Jerry Lotridge.
Saturday, April 13th at 11am with reception to follow. Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa 94559. Casual or Hawaiian attire requested.